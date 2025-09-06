Advertisement
ARUNACHAL TEACHERS DAY AWARDS

Governor K.T. Parnaik Presents State Awards To 40 Teachers on Teachers’ Day In Arunachal

On the 64th Teachers’ Day, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) honoured 40 educators with state awards for their contribution to education, while stressing the need for reforms, holistic learning, and effective implementation of NEP 2020. Scroll down to read more.

|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 09:48 AM IST|Source: IANS
Governor K.T. Parnaik Presents State Awards To 40 Teachers on Teachers’ Day In ArunachalImage: IANS/ File Photo

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd), on the occasion of the 64th Teachers' Day programme here, presented the state awards for teachers for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of education in the state.

An official said that a total of 40 educators, including Principals and Headmistresses, were awarded for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of education in Arunachal Pradesh.

The awardees represented both government and government-aided private schools.

The Governor further said that these teachers are true nation-builders, shaping young minds and the very destiny of the society, while reposing his confidence that through their commitment, the state would nurture a generation of enlightened intellectuals, able minds, and healthy bodies, ready to take Arunachal Pradesh to greater heights of progress and pride.

Sharing his observations about the education system, Lt. General Parnaik (Retd) said that there is a compelling need to modulate the system in keeping with the times.

He said that the curriculum we choose, the teaching methods, and assessments should be aligned for developing ‘capacity’ and not just for clearance or qualifying in a test.

The Governor said that higher secondary education is meant to introduce students to complexity, expose them to discipline and encourage them to form judgment. If these years are filled with preparation cycles, board syllabi, and memorising answers, it leads to performance anxiety, he pointed.

The Governor underscored that students should learn to apply and reflect, and not just retain and reproduce. They must learn the context and not just the content. They should enter with a structure and not just ‘memory’, he said.

The Governor said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gives us a roadmap for flexible, multidisciplinary, and skill-oriented learning. If we implement it with sincerity, we can bridge gaps and prepare our students for the future.

Sharing his observation during his district tours, he stressed the need for girls’ education, discipline, health, and fitness of students and teachers, proper career guidance, and instilling in our youth a sense of duty.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK