/Govt ready to discuss NEET paper leak in Lok Sabha, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Speaking to reporters inside the Parliament premises, Venugopal said Opposition parties had held discussions on the issue and agreed to seek a debate under the adjournment motion. Today morning, we had discussions with opposition parties. We decided very clearly--day before yesterday, yesterday, and today--for the last three days, we have been continuously giving adjournment motions on this NEET-CBSE exam leakage issue, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Education Minister, and a proper action plan for stopping this leakage issue," he said.