Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Govt ready to discuss NEET paper leak in Lok Sabha, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Govt ready to discuss NEET paper leak in Lok Sabha, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

The government has expressed its readiness to discuss the NEET UG paper leak issue in Parliament, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju calling for a structured debate with all parties. Meanwhile, Opposition leaders continued protests, demanding a detailed discussion, accountability, and action over the alleged exam leak.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Govt ready to discuss NEET paper leak in Lok Sabha, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kaylee Hottle dies at 18; 'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tributes
Kaylee Hottle1 min ago
2
Income Tax13 min ago
3
MrBeast21 min ago
4
Maharashtra22 min ago
5
Alliance episode update25 min ago