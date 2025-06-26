GPAT Result 2025 OUT At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link To Download

GPAT Result 2025: The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) has officially announced the results for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in. Another website where results can be checked is nbe.edu.in.

The examination took place on 25th May, 2025. The exam is conducted for students to take admission into programmes like Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD). NBEMS released the provisional answer key on 29th May, 2024 and candidates have the option to raise objections till 1st June, 2025. The result and final answer key has been prepared only after considering all the objections raised by the candidates.

GPAT Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: You will see the section of public notice on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the link of ‘Results of GPAT 2025 Declared’ and click on it.

Step 4: Your GPAT result will appear on your screen in PDF Format.

Step 5: Now use the shortcut key- CTRL+F to find your name or application/roll number.

Step 6: If you can find yourself in the list then you are shortlisted.

Step 7: Save and download it for future reference.

Candidates must know that their result will not be sent individually via email or anything to them, it has been published over a website and everyone must view it from there. However, candidates who are shortlisted will be able to download their scorecard later through the candidate portal. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.