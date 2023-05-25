GSEB Class 10th Result 2023: Gujarat Board SSC Result Declared At gseb.org, Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

GSEB Class 10th Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared the GSEB Class 10 results 2023 today, May 25, at 8 AM. Students who appeared in the exam from March 14 to March 28 must enter their seat number on the GSEB SSC result link 2023 on the official website, gseb.org.

To pass the GSEB SSC result 2023, the candidate must score at least 40 in a subject. This corresponds to the D2 grade. The Gujarat board result of 10th class 2023 is expected at 8 am, on gseb.org.

GSHSEB class 10th results will be released via WhatsApp in addition to the official website. Candidates must send their seat number to 6357300971 via WhatsApp.

GSEB Class 10th Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecard

Go to the official website of the board

On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 65.18 percent, with 59.92 percent of boys passing the examination and 71.66 percent of girls passing the GSEB SSC exams.