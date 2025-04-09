GSEB Class 9th and 11th Exam Rescheduled- Check New Exam Date and Official Notice Here

GSEB Class 9th and 11th Exam Rescheduled: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially changed the exam date for class 9 and class 11 annual school examination for the session 2024-2025. The exams were initially scheduled for 12th April, 2025 but it had been postponed due to its clash with the Gyansadhana Merit Scholarship exam which is also supposed to be happening on 12th April, 2025.

Now the GSEB class 9th and 11th examination will take place on 21st April 2025, which was on 12th April. The Official notice said “Subject-wise papers for the school-level examinations are to be prepared by the school development complex or by the schools themselves. Accordingly, all secondary and higher secondary schools in the state are to be informed to reschedule the class 9 and 11 annual examinations scheduled for 12/04/2025.”

In this notice, the GSEB announced that the Gyansadhana Merit Scholarship Exam is scheduled to be held across all districts on April 12, from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM. Due to the large number of students and examination centres involved, the State Examination Board has requested the GSEB to reschedule school exams to prevent any logistical issues.

The GSEB has emphasized the importance of this rescheduling to ensure the smooth conduct of both the school-level examinations and the Gyansadhana Merit Scholarship Examination. Schools are advised to communicate this change promptly to students and parents to facilitate proper planning and preparation. Students are encouraged to stay informed about any further updates by regularly checking official updates from their respective schools and the GSEB.