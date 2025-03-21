GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Exam 2025: Class 12th Science Stream Answer Key Released At gseb.org- Check Direct Link Here

GSEB Answer Key 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has published the provisional answer keys for the Gujarat Board HSC Exam 2025 for science stream subjects. Students who took the exam can access the answer key on the official website, gseb.org. The HSC exams were conducted from February 27 to March 13, 2025. The provisional answer key for the Science stream has been released for Mathematics (050), Chemistry (052), Physics (054), and Biology (056) question paper sets. The Gujarat Board HSC exam was held from February 27 to March 13, 2025.

Candidates who wish to raise objections must pay Rs 500 per question through an SBI Bank challan. A copy of the challan, along with the objection submission, must be sent via email. Other forms of submission will not be accepted. If the challenged question is found to be valid, the fee for that question will be refunded to the candidate.

GSEB Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official GSEB website at gseb.org.

Click on the link titled "HSCE SCIENCE FEBRUARY/MARCH-2025 PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY" on the homepage.

The Gujarat Board HSC Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen. Download it.

Print a copy of the provisional answer key for future reference.

Candidates who want to challenge the answer key must submit a separate representation for each question, subject, and medium using the prescribed format available on the board’s website. The objections must be sent via email to gshsebsciencekey@gmail.com by 6 PM on Monday, March 24, 2025.