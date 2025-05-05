GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2025 OUT: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Via Whatsapp, SMS, DigiLocker

GSEB HSC Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially declared the HSC (Class 12th) result. All the students who appeared for the Gujarat board class 10th and 12th examination can check their result through the official GSEB website, i.e. gseb.org by entering their roll number, date of birth and other required details.

The GSEB SSC examination took place from 27th February, 2025 to 13th March, 2025 and HSC examination was held from 27th February to 17th March, 2025. To pass the GSEB HSC examination, students will have to secure at least 33 per cent of marks in every subject and overall aggregate.

The overall pass percentage of GSEB class 12th science stream students is 83.51 per cent this year.

GSEB HSC Result 2025: Steps To Check Via WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Save this number in your phone- 6357300971.

Step 3: Send your seat number to this phone number.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen in WhatsApp chats.

GSEB HSC Result 2025: Steps To Check Via SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type the message in this format: “HSC(Space)Your Seat Number.”.

Step 3- Send this text to the number provided by the board- 56263

Step 4- Your result will appear on your screen in the SMS format.

Step 5- Check your scores and download the result.

GSEB HSC Result 2025: Steps To Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open or download the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone or open the official website- digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Now register yourself with the help of your Aadhar Card number and other required details.

Step 3: Login using your mobile number and the security pin.

Step 4: Open the tab of “Education”

Step 5: Select your Gujarat Board and then select your class- HSC Result Marksheet from the menu.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.