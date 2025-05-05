GSEB HSC Result 2025: Gujarat Board Class 12th Result DECLARED At gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Gujarat Board Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Class 12 board exam results today at 10:30 AM. Students can check their scores on the official website — gseb.org. The results will be released for the Science, General, and Vocational streams. To view their results, students must enter their seat number, which was given in the exam hall. Besides the website, students can also get their results on WhatsApp by sending their seat number to 6357300971.

Details about when and how to collect the mark sheets, certificates, and School Register (SR) from schools will be shared later. Schools will also receive a circular with important instructions about the next steps, such as result verification, paper rechecking, name correction, rejecting marks, or reappearing for the exam.

According to official data released by GSEB, the Gujarat Board Class 12 Science stream has achieved a pass percentage of 83.51% this year. The results were announced today on gseb.org, and students from the Science stream can now view their scores online.

Gujarat Board Result 2025: Steps to download scorecard online

Go to the official website — gseb.org. Look for the GSEB result tab on the homepage. Click on the ‘Result 2024’ link under the News and Announcements section. Enter the required details like exam year, subject, and seat number/hall ticket number. Click on the “Submit” button to view your Class 12 result. Download and save a copy of your result for future use.

In the previous year's HSC exams, students from the General stream had a higher pass percentage compared to those in the Science stream. The pass rate for the General stream was 91.93 percent, while the Science stream recorded 82.5 percent.