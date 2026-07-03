/GSEB HSC Science supplementary result 2026 released at 27.36% pass rate; Check group-wise performance

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the HSC Science Supplementary Result 2026. For thousands of students, this exam was a second shot, a chance to clear what the main board exams didn't go their way on. This year, 27.36% of those who appeared have passed.
According to the official data, a total of 18,549 students registered for the exam, of whom only 16,120 appeared. Among them, 4,411 students successfully passed and qualified for the HSC certificate.
Registered students: 18,549
Appeared students: 16,120
Passed students: 4,411
Overall pass percentage: 27.36%
Among the Science stream groups, A Group came out on top with a pass percentage of 32.29%; B Group followed at 25.85%; AB Group recorded the lowest, 14.29%, though it's worth noting the number of students in that group was quite small, so the figure needs to be read in that context.
Across most categories, girls did better. In A Group, girls came in at 35.46% against boys at 31.39%. B Group told a similar story, girls at 28.50%, boys at 22.42%. AB Group is a different case entirely. Only two boys passed. No girls cleared it, but that's largely because participation from girls in that group was minimal to begin with.
Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:
1. Go to the official website: gseb.org
2. Click on "HSC Science & General Purak 2026 Result"
3. Enter your seat number
4. Complete the CAPTCHA
5. Click the submit button
6. Your result will show up on the screen
7. Download and print your marksheet
The supplementary exam provided an important second chance for students to clear their board exams. While the overall pass percentage is moderate, it still reflects the efforts of thousands of students who worked hard to improve their performance. Students are now advised to plan their next academic steps carefully based on their results.
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