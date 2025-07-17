GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025: Class 12 General Stream Released At gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the Class 12 General Stream Supplementary Exam Results 2025. Students who appeared for the Purak Pariksha can now access their results on the official website, gseb.org. To check their scores, candidates need to enter their seat number along with the captcha code in the designated result link.

The GSEB Class 12 supplementary exams were held from June 23 to July 3, 2025, during a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm. As per board guidelines, students must score a minimum of 33% marks or obtain at least a grade D in each subject to be considered as having passed the 2025 board examinations. Out of 40,865 students who registered for the supplementary exam in the General stream, 33,731 appeared and 17,397 successfully passed. This brings the overall pass percentage for the GSEB Class 12 supplementary examination to 51.58%.

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB.

Step 2: Click on the link for the HSC General Stream Supplementary Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your seat number in the given field.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and print a copy for future use.

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to check via SMS

Method 1:

Step 1 – Open the SMS app on your phone and type: HSC (space) Seat Number

Step 2 – Send the message to 56263

Step 3 – You will receive your result via SMS.

Method 2:

Step 1 – Type: GJ12SSeat_Number

Step 2 – Send the SMS to 58888111

Step 3 – Your result will be delivered through SMS.

The Gujarat Board announced the Class 12 General Stream results on May 5, 2025. A total of 93.7% of students passed the exam. Out of 3,64,485 registered candidates, 3,62,506 appeared and 3,37,387 successfully cleared it. Banaskantha district achieved the highest pass percentage, while Vadodara reported the lowest.