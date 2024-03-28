GSEB Result 2024: HSC Science Answer Key Released At gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

GSEB Result 2024: The GSEB Class 12 Science answer key 2024 PDF is available on the official website, gseb.org, and was released by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board Science examination can review and obtain the answer key online and file objections (if any) by March 30, 2024. The question papers for the fields "Mathematics (050), Chemistry (052), Physical Science (054), Life Science (056)" have also been made available by GSEB, along with the answer key. Using the provided Email ID, candidates can pay Rs 500 for each objection they wish to raise.

"Separate submissions per secondary question should be made to E-MAIL ID: gsebsciencekey2024@gmail.com 752 by 30/03/2024, Saturday 18:00 PM. Subsequent submissions will not be considered. Submissions will be accepted through E-MAIL only. The fixed fee of Rs.500/- per question has to be paid in "SBI BANK" in challan," reads the official website.

GSEB Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit gseb.org, the official website.

2. Select the link labelled ">> HSCE SCIENCE MARCH-2024 PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY" from the homepage that displays.

3. Open the PDF file and extract its contents.

4. Keep for reference in the future.

The GSEB will release the final answer key after reviewing and considering the legitimate concerns raised against the provisional answer key. The final answer key will determine the GSEB HSC result.