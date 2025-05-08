GSEB SSC Result 2025: Gujarat Board Class 10th Result Declared At gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

GSEB SSC Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exams on May 7, 2025. Students who took the exam can check and download their results from the official website, gseb.org. To view the result, students need to enter their registration number and birth date. Out of 762,485 registered students, 746,892 appeared for the exam, and 620,532 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 83.08%. The GSEB SSC Class 10 exams for this year were held from February 27 to March 10, 2025. In comparison, the exams last year took place from March 11 to March 22, 2024.

To pass the SSC exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject. Students who fail one or two subjects can take the supplementary exam. The online marksheet is provisional. Students will need to visit their respective schools a few days after the results are announced to collect their original Class 10 GSEB marksheets. The board will send the official copies directly to the schools.

GSEB SSC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website – gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘GSEB SSC Result 2025’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your seat number and other required information

Step 4: Hit the ‘Submit’ button to view your Class 10 result on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future use

A total of 82,313 repeat students had registered for the exam, out of which 78,613 appeared. Of these, 25,357 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 32.26%. A total of 1,389 schools recorded a 100% pass rate, which includes 137 government schools, 196 grant-in-aid schools, and 1,056 private institutions.