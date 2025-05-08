GSEB SSC Result 2025 OUT: Gujarat Board Result Declared- Here’s How To Check Via WhatsApp, SMS

GSEB SSC Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the GSEB SSC (class 10) results today, i.e. 8th May, 2025. All the students who appeared for the Gujarat board class 10th examination can now check their result through the official GSEB website, i.e. gseb.org

To access the Gujarat Board Class 10th result, students have to enter their roll number, date of birth and other required details. The GSEB SSC examination took place from 27th February, 2025 to 13th March, 2025. Students must note that mark sheets they will get online are provisional mark sheets and original ones will be provided by their respective schools.

GSEB SSC Result 2025: Steps To Download Via WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Save this number in your phone- 6357300971.

Step 3: Send your seat number to this phone number.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen in WhatsApp chats.

GSEB SSC Result 2025: How To Check Result Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format- SSC(Space)Your Seat Number.

Step 3: Send this message to the number provided by the board- 56263.

Step 4: Your Gujarat Board Class 10th result will appear on the screen in SMS format.

Step 5: Check your scores and save it for future use.

GSEB SSC Result 2025: Pass Percentage of 2025

Approximately 7.4 lakh students have appeared for the Gujarat board class 10th examination this year. The overall pass percentage of Gujarat board class 10th examination stands at 83.08 per cent this year. The pass percentage of female students is 87.24 per cent while the pass percentage of male students is 79.56 per cent.