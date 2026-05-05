GSEB SSC result 2026 class 10 to be declared at gseb.org tomorrow at 8 AM

GSEB SSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Class 10 (SSC) results for 2026 on May 6 at 8:00 AM, as confirmed by officials. According to official updates given by Pradyuman Vaja, Gujarat's Minister for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, as well as Higher and Technical Education, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results online through the board’s official website at gseb.org by entering their six-digit seat number.

Also Read: CBSE class 12th result 2026

Students should know that the GSEB scorecard will be provisional in nature. This means that the original marksheet will be given to the students from their respective school later.

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Where to check the GSEB SSC result 2026

Students can access their marksheets through multiple platforms:

gseb.org

digilocker.gov.in

Students can also check their results via WhatsApp by sending their exam seat number to 6357300971.

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How to check the GSEB SSC result 2026 class 10

To check GSEB SSC class 10th results, students should follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website

Click on the SSC/Class 10 result link

Enter your seat number

Submit details to view and download the marksheet

The GSEB SSC exams witness large participation every year. In 2025, over 7 lakh students appeared for the exam, with an overall pass percentage of 83.08%. While this year, nearly 15,27,724 students appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, which were held at 1,701 centres across the state.

This year’s result is being released slightly earlier than last year's, indicating faster evaluation and processing by the board. The announcement of Class 10 results comes shortly after the board declared the Class 12 (HSC) and GUJCET 2026 results on May 4, marking a busy examination season in Gujarat.