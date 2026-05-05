Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3044852https://zeenews.india.com/education/gseb-ssc-result-2026-class-10-to-be-declared-at-gseb-org-tomorrow-at-8-am-3044852.html
NewsEducationGSEB SSC result 2026 class 10 to be declared at gseb.org tomorrow at 8 AM
GSEB SSC RESULT 2026

GSEB SSC result 2026 class 10 to be declared at gseb.org tomorrow at 8 AM

GSEB SSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the Class 10 (SSC) results for 2026 on May 6 at 8:00 AM at gseb.org.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 05, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GSEB SSC result 2026 class 10 to be declared at gseb.org tomorrow at 8 AMGSEB SSC result 2026

GSEB SSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Class 10 (SSC) results for 2026 on May 6 at 8:00 AM, as confirmed by officials. According to official updates given by Pradyuman Vaja, Gujarat's Minister for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, as well as Higher and Technical Education, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results online through the board’s official website at gseb.org by entering their six-digit seat number. 

Also Read: CBSE class 12th result 2026

Students should know that the GSEB scorecard will be provisional in nature. This means that the original marksheet will be given to the students from their respective school later.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Where to check the GSEB SSC result 2026

Students can access their marksheets through multiple platforms:

  • gseb.org
  • digilocker.gov.in

Students can also check their results via WhatsApp by sending their exam seat number to 6357300971.

Also Read: Not medicine not engineering, here's future career options for students

How to check the GSEB SSC result 2026 class 10

To check GSEB SSC class 10th results, students should follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on the SSC/Class 10 result link
  • Enter your seat number
  • Submit details to view and download the marksheet 

The GSEB SSC exams witness large participation every year. In 2025, over 7 lakh students appeared for the exam, with an overall pass percentage of 83.08%. While this year, nearly 15,27,724 students appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, which were held at 1,701 centres across the state.

This year’s result is being released slightly earlier than last year's, indicating faster evaluation and processing by the board. The announcement of Class 10 results comes shortly after the board declared the Class 12 (HSC) and GUJCET 2026 results on May 4, marking a busy examination season in Gujarat. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

SBI Cards
SBI Card new rule May 2026: Late payment fees revised
United States
White House placed on lockdown after shooting nearby
Tamil Nadu
Vijay's TVK falls short of majority: Check how it can still form a govt in TN
Met gala 2026
Met Gala 2026: Beyonce rocks red carpet in bold skeleton-inspired look
Met gala 2026
Met Gala 2026: Riverdale actress Camila Mendes stuns in Manish Malhotra
2026 Tamil Nadu elections
End of the Dravidian duopoly? Vijay's TVK emerges as single largest party
Met gala 2026
Met Gala 2026: Katy Perry goes incognito in head-to-toe masked fashion
Karan Johar
Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar's majestic debut in Manish Malhotra ensemble
pm narendra modi speech
'People voted for stability amid global instability': PM Modi
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants list
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 confirmed contestants: Gaurav Khanna to Farrhana