GSEB SSC result 2026 out at gseb.org, check scorecard via Whatsapp

GSEB SSC result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has officially declared the GSEB SSC (Class 10) Result 2026 today at 8:00 AM. Students who have appeared for the GSEB SSC exam 2026 can now chekc their scorecard at the official website gseb.org. To check the scorecard students will need their admit card which will contain their seat number.

Where to check GSEB SSC result 2026

Official website: gseb.org

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WhatsApp service (send seat number to 6357300971)

How to check GSEB Class 10 Result 2026

Students who have appeared for the GSEB SSC exams 2026 can check their results by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website — gseb.org

Click on the “SSC Result 2026” link

Enter your six-digit seat number

Submit the details

View and download your marksheet

How to check GSEB SSC result via Whatsapp?

The board has given the facility to students to ceck their class 10th results via Whatsapp also. Follow the steps below to know:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone Go to the chat and enter the official number: 6357300971 Type your seat number correctly in the message box Send the message to the given number Wait for a few seconds to receive your result on WhatsApp The board will send your marks details directly in the chat

Note: Ensure your seat number is accurate to avoid errors while fetching the result from the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board database.

Students must know that the online marksheet will be provisional, and students must collect their original certificates from their respective schools later. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact school authorities or the board.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will be able to apply for re-evaluation, while those who fail in one or more subjects can appear for supplementary exams, details of which will be announced soon.