Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3044968https://zeenews.india.com/education/gseb-ssc-result-2026-out-at-gseb-org-check-scorecard-via-whatsapp-3044968.html
NewsEducationGSEB SSC result 2026 out at gseb.org, check scorecard via Whatsapp
GSEB SSC 10TH RESULT 2026

GSEB SSC result 2026 out at gseb.org, check scorecard via Whatsapp

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has officially declared the GSEB SSC (Class 10) Result 2026 today at 8:00 AM. Students who have appeared for the GSEB SSC exam 2026 can now chekc their scorecard at the official website gseb.org. To check the scorecard students will need their admit card which will contain their seat number.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 08:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GSEB SSC result 2026 out at gseb.org, check scorecard via Whatsapp

GSEB SSC result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has officially declared the GSEB SSC (Class 10) Result 2026 today at 8:00 AM. Students who have appeared for the GSEB SSC exam 2026 can now chekc their scorecard at the official website gseb.org. To check the scorecard students will need their admit card which will contain their seat number.

Where to check GSEB SSC result 2026

Official website: gseb.org

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

digilocker.gov.in

WhatsApp service (send seat number to 6357300971)

How to check GSEB Class 10 Result 2026

Students who have appeared for the GSEB SSC exams 2026 can check their results by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website — gseb.org
  • Click on the “SSC Result 2026” link
  • Enter your six-digit seat number
  • Submit the details
  • View and download your marksheet

How to check GSEB SSC result via Whatsapp?

The board has given the facility to students to ceck their class 10th results via Whatsapp also. Follow the steps below to know:

  1. Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone
  2. Go to the chat and enter the official number: 6357300971
  3. Type your seat number correctly in the message box
  4. Send the message to the given number
  5. Wait for a few seconds to receive your result on WhatsApp
  6. The board will send your marks details directly in the chat

Note: Ensure your seat number is accurate to avoid errors while fetching the result from the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board database.

Students must know that the online marksheet will be provisional, and students must collect their original certificates from their respective schools later. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact school authorities or the board.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will be able to apply for re-evaluation, while those who fail in one or more subjects can appear for supplementary exams, details of which will be announced soon.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal Election Result 2026
EC order ‘zero tolerance’ on post-poll violence in Bengal; Directs CAPF to act
Sanju Samson
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's unbeaten 87 powers CSK to eight-wicket win over DC
West Bengal Election Result 2026
Change in Bengal after BJP victory: Temple reopens, renaming row
Madhya Pradesh weather
Madhya Pradesh weather alert: Hailstorm and 60 kmph winds to lash Districts
Jasprit Bumrah
Ravi Shastri explains why Jasprit Bumrah is faltering in IPL 2026 for Mumbai
Delhi rain
Delhi weather: Severe hailstorm lashes Dwarka, IGI Airport; flights diverted
R.B. Choudary
Veteran producer RB Choudary passes away in a road accident
anti-narcotics drive
J&K Police bust two underground Narco hideouts in Anantnag in 48 hours
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owais
‘Had TMC treated Muslims as citizens…’: Owaisi criticises Mamata Banerjee
Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings' strongest predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH