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NewsEducationGSEB SSC result 2026: When and where to check Gujarat board class 10 scores
GSEB SSC RESULT 2026

GSEB SSC result 2026: When and where to check Gujarat board class 10 scores

GSEB SSC result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be declaring the class 10th SSC results today at 8 AM.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 07:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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GSEB SSC result 2026: When and where to check Gujarat board class 10 scores

GSEB SSC result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be announcing the GSEB SSC (Class 10) Result 2026 at 8 AM today May , 2026. Candidates who appeared for the GSEB board examinations can now check their results through multiple official platforms like gseb.org. digilocker.gov.in. and also through Whatsapp service.

Also Read: GSEB SSC result 2026 LIVE

To check the GSEB SSC result 2026, students will need to access their marks online using their seat number.

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Where to check GSEB 10th Result 2026

Students can check their results through the following platforms:

Official Website: gseb.org

DigiLocker: Digital marksheets available after login

WhatsApp Service: Send your seat number to 6357300971

How to check the GSEB result on the official website

Students can check the result by following the steps given below:

  1. Visit the official website — gseb.org
  2. Click on the “SSC Result 2026” link
  3. Enter your six-digit seat number
  4. Submit the details
  5. View and download your marksheet

How to check GSEB Result via WhatsApp

  1. Open WhatsApp on your phone
  2. Send your seat number to 6357300971
  3. Your result will be delivered directly in the chat

Students should know that the online marksheet is provisional, and they must collect the original mark sheets from their schools later. In case of discrepancies, candidates should contact their school authorities or the board immediately.

With multiple ways to access the result, students are advised to use official channels and keep their credentials ready for a smooth experience.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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