GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Class 10th Result Released At gseb.org- Direct Link To Download Here

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023: The GSEB SSC Supplementary Result is now available. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, has released the SSC July-2023 Purak Exam Result today, July 28. Candidates who took the exam can access and download their results on the official website at gseb.org. Candidates will be required to enter their seat number in order to view the results.

The GSEB Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) or Class 10 supplemental test was held from July 10 to July 14, 2023. There were 1,53,394 candidates that took the exam, and 40,880 of them passed.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Results 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website-gseb.org

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the GSEB SSC Result link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter your seat number and captcha

5. Your GSEB 10th result will appear on the screen

6. Check and download the result

7. Take a print out for the future references

The Gujarat Board held a supplementary exam, known as purak pariksha, for students who did not pass the GSEB Class 10th exam in 2023. Students who have passed the exam will receive their updated marksheets online or at their schools.