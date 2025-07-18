GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025: Gujarat Board Class 10 Supply Result OUT At gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

GSEB SSC Class 10th Supply Result 2025: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially announced the result for the GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 today, i.e. 18th July, 2025 at 9 AM. All the candidates who have appeared for the class 10 supply exams will be able to check their results through the official website, i.e. gseb.org.

The overall pass percentage of GSEB SSC Supplementary exam stands at 27.61 per cent this year, the pass percentage of male students is 25.38 per cent and pass percentage of female students stands at 31.65 per cent.

GSEB SSC Class 10th Supply Result 2025: How to check result via WhatsApp

Candidates will be able to access their result through WhatsApp also, for that they will have to save this number- 6357300971 in their mobile phones and then send their exam seat number to this number and their result will appear in their chatbox.

GSEB SSC Class 10th Supply Result 2025: How To Check the Result via Website

Step 1: Go to the official website- gseb.org

Step 2: You will find the link of GSEB SSC Supply Result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your seat number and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your GSEB Class 10th Supplementary result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores then download and print it for future reference.

Students will have to enter their supplementary 2024 examination seat number to access their results. The GSEB Class 10th Supply examination took place from 23rd June, 2025 to 1st July, 2025 in a single shift from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.