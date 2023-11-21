trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690626
GSET ADMIT CARD 2023

GSET 2023 Admit Card Released At gujaratset.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET 2023) hall ticket has been issued, scroll down for the direct link. The university will be conducting the GSET 2023 written exam on November 26.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
GSET 2023: The Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET 2023) admit card has been released by The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara. Aspirants can obtain their GSET 2023 admit card by visiting the official website gujaratset.ac.in. To download the admit card, candidates need to log in using the credentials generated during the registration process, such as the order number or eazypay transaction ID. The written exam for GSET 2023 is scheduled to take place on November 26. The examination will consist of two papers, both comprising only objective type multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

GSET 2023 Admit Card: Direct Link

GSET 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download Hall Ticket 

- Visit the GSET official website, gujaratset.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘download examination hall ticket’.
- You will be redirected to the login page.
- Enter the credentials such order number and eazypay transaction id.
- Submit the login credentials.
- The GSET hall ticket page will appear on the screen.
- Save and take a printout for future reference.

GSET Admit Card 2023: Exam Details

The examination is scheduled to take place offline, lasting for a duration of 3 hours. Paper I will comprise 50 multiple-choice questions, each carrying a weightage of 2 marks. These questions, designed to evaluate the candidate's teaching and research aptitude, will cover general topics. In contrast, Paper II will encompass 100 objective-type questions, also carrying 2 marks each, and will focus on the subject chosen by the candidate.

