GSHSEB Class 12th General Stream Results 2023: Gujarat Board Announces Result Date And Time

GSHSEB Gujarat Class 12th General Stream Results: The results for the Class 12 General Stream will be announced on May 31 by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). On May 31 at 8 AM, the board will post the results for the Class 12 General Stream board examinations taken in March 2023. Students can access their results at gseb.org by entering their seat number.

Students can check their results this year by emailing their seat number data to the GSHSEB's WhatsApp service at 6357300971.

The board will provide the grade sheet to the schools in the upcoming days. In the general stream, more than 4.8 lakh students took the Class 12 examinations in March.

According to GSHSEB data, this year witnessed the highest number of regular students registrations for their Class 12 examinations in the last five years.