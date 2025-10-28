Advertisement
GUJARAT AYURVED UNIVERSITY RESULT 2025

Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025 OUT At ayurveduniversity.edu.in- Check Direct Link Here

Gujarat Ayurved University has officially released the results for the semester exams for the various courses like BPharm (Ayurveda), BAMS, DPharm (Ayurveda), MD (Ayurveda), MS (Ayurveda) and other exams. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 06:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025: Gujarat Ayurved University has officially released the results for the semester exams for the various courses like BPharm (Ayurveda), BAMS, DPharm (Ayurveda), MD (Ayurveda), MS (Ayurveda) and other exams. All the candidates who have appeared for the semester exams can now check their result through the official website, i.e. ayurveduniversity.edu.in.

Candidates will have to enter their roll number to access their result. Additionally, the direct link to download the GAU Results has also been provided below. 

Also Read: MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Released At mcc.nic.in, Registration Ends On November 5- Download Notice Here

Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025; Direct Link to Download the result

Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- ayurveduniversity.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of “Results” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Then click on the link titled ‘Result Declare List 2025’ and then select your course.

Step 4: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your roll number then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the result then download it for future reference.

Also Read: RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 3058 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

Established in 1965 through an Act of the Gujarat State Government, Gujarat Ayurved University is a pioneering statutory institution dedicated to the advancement of Ayurveda. The university offers comprehensive education, training, and research across various specialisations in Ayurveda. In addition to undergraduate programmes, it provides postgraduate courses and conducts advanced clinical and experimental research in the field. Gujarat Ayurved University is also recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

