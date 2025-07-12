Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2930534https://zeenews.india.com/education/gujarat-board-class-12-supply-result-2025-gseb-hsc-science-supplementary-result-out-at-gseb-org-check-direct-link-here-2930534.html
NewsEducation
GUJARAT BOARD CLASS 12 SUPPLY RESULT 2025

Gujarat Board Class 12 Supply Result 2025: GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result OUT At gseb.org- Check Direct Link Here

GSEB has officially declared the Gujarat Board HSC Supplementary Result 2025 for science stream today at gseb.org. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 09:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gujarat Board Class 12 Supply Result 2025: GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result OUT At gseb.org- Check Direct Link Here Gujarat Board Class 12 Supply Result 2025

GSEB Class 12 Supply Result 2025: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially declared the Gujarat Board HSC Supplementary Result 2025 for science stream today, i.e. 12th July, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the class 12th science supply examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. gseb.org. 

The class 12th science supply examination started on 23rd June, 2025 and the examination ended on 30th June, 2025 in a single shift which was from 3 PM to 6:30 PM. 

Gujarat Board HSC Science Supply Result 2025; Direct Link to Check the Marks

GSEB Class 12 Supply Result 2025: How to Check Result Via WhatsApp

Students can now check their supplementary exam result through WhatsApp also, for that they have to save a number- 6357300971 in their mobile phones and send their Supply examination 2025 Seat Number to this number and their result will appear in their WhatsApp chat.

GSEB Class 12 Supply Result 2025: Steps to Check Result 

Step 1: Go to the official website- gseb.org

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Supplementary Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your seat number and captcha correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Supply result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download it for future reference.

The Gujarat Board will later provide details about the distribution of mark sheets, certificates, and S.R. school-wise. Schools must download the official circular from the Board’s website for instructions on mark verification, document verification, name/group correction, mark rejection, and re-appearance. All concerned, including principals, students, and parents, should take note. For updates, visit the official GSEB website. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK