Gujarat Board Class 12 Supply Result 2025: GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result OUT At gseb.org- Check Direct Link Here

GSEB Class 12 Supply Result 2025: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially declared the Gujarat Board HSC Supplementary Result 2025 for science stream today, i.e. 12th July, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the class 12th science supply examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. gseb.org.

The class 12th science supply examination started on 23rd June, 2025 and the examination ended on 30th June, 2025 in a single shift which was from 3 PM to 6:30 PM.

GSEB Class 12 Supply Result 2025: How to Check Result Via WhatsApp

Students can now check their supplementary exam result through WhatsApp also, for that they have to save a number- 6357300971 in their mobile phones and send their Supply examination 2025 Seat Number to this number and their result will appear in their WhatsApp chat.

GSEB Class 12 Supply Result 2025: Steps to Check Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- gseb.org

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Supplementary Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your seat number and captcha correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Supply result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download it for future reference.

The Gujarat Board will later provide details about the distribution of mark sheets, certificates, and S.R. school-wise. Schools must download the official circular from the Board’s website for instructions on mark verification, document verification, name/group correction, mark rejection, and re-appearance. All concerned, including principals, students, and parents, should take note. For updates, visit the official GSEB website. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.