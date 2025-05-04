Gujarat Board Result 2025: GSEB HSC SSC Results To Be Declared Soon At gseb.org- Check Details Here

GSEB HSC SSC Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to release the GSEB SSC (class 10) and HSC (class 12) results soon in mid-May according to the past trends. However, the board has not announced any official date yet.

Once released, all the students who appeared for the Gujarat board class 10th and 12th examination will be able to check their result through the official GSEB website, i.e. gseb.org by entering their roll number, date of birth and other required details. The GSEB SSC examination took place from 27th February, 2025 to 13th March, 2025 and HSC examination was held from 27th February to 17th March, 2025.

GSEB HSC SSC Result 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official GSEB website- gseb.org.

Step 2: You will see the link of GSEB 10th/12th Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your roll number, date of birth and other required details, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your GSEB HSC/SSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the mark sheet.

GSEB HSC SSC Result 2025: Past Trends

Last year, the GSEB SSC Result was declared on 11th May, 2024 and HSC result was released on 9th May, 2024 while in 2023, class 10th result was declared on 25th May and 2nd May for class 12th. Additionally, the overall pass percentage of GSEB class 10th in 2024 was 82.56 per cent and for class 12th, it was 91.93 per cent for general stream and 82.45 per cent for science stream. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.