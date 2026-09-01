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Gujarat flood impact: Schools allowed to run extra classes on holidays

Due to heavy rains in Gujarat, schools have been allowed to conduct classes on holidays to recover lost academic time and complete the syllabus. Officials clarified that schools can decide schedules locally, with focus on completing 220 academic days.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Gujarat flood impact: Schools allowed to run extra classes on holidays
Image Credit: Gujarat schools

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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