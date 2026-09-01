/Gujarat flood impact: Schools allowed to run extra classes on holidays

Gujarat schools now have the green light to hold classes on holidays, if that's what it takes to finish the syllabus disrupted by heavy rains. Officials confirmed this on Monday. But here's the thing: it's not mandatory. Each school gets to decide for itself, based on whatever's happening locally.
This decision comes after severe flooding in southern Gujarat districts, especially Surat, which was the worst affected. Due to heavy rains, regular classes could not be held last month. Around 7,000 to 8,000 students were impacted, and nearly 1 lakh essential items such as textbooks, uniforms, shoes, socks, and stationery kits were damaged. The government later provided compensation and replacements for these losses.
It wasn't just about school supplies, though. People died in rain-related incidents. Others needed rescuing, or had to relocate to safer ground as flooding spread across different parts of the state.
Milind Torawane, Principal Secretary of the Education Department (Primary and Secondary Education), put it plainly: "The priority is completing the syllabus rather than necessarily holding classes during holidays, so they make adjustments at their own discretion. There are no directives from the central level regarding this; it is up to them (schools) to manage their academic activities based on the local situation."
Officials say schools can recover lost days even outside Sundays and the usual seasonal breaks. The state curriculum mandates 220 academic days; that's the number schools are working toward, and adjustments are fair game as long as the syllabus gets covered.
Torawane elaborated: "According to the state curriculum, there is a requirement for 220 academic days. Apart from the standard winter and summer breaks, the local administration can adjust the schedule based on local circumstances, as completing the syllabus remains the priority."
A lot of students lost their books in the floods, plain and simple. The state government has already started replacing them; this was something the Education Minister announced earlier, and based on district reports, most affected students have their new books in hand by now.
Valsad got hit particularly hard. Collector Nitin Sangwan says schools there can use Saturdays — normally a day off to make up lost ground.
"Schools can hold classes on Saturdays, which are usually off-days, to compensate for the lost time," he said. "Classes are affected whenever a 'red alert' is issued for heavy rains. As for those who lost their textbooks, the replacements have arrived, and the remaining ones will also be delivered soon."
Extra classes are also an option, he added, if the syllabus needs more time to wrap up. Both private and government schools have the freedom to run these special sessions.
"Both private and government schools are free to conduct special classes to ensure the syllabus is covered," Sangwan said. "If the district panchayat deems it necessary, it can issue directives in this regard."
At its core, this is Gujarat trying to strike a balance, keeping kids safe while still pushing academic progress forward. Schools get the freedom to adjust as needed. The syllabus, though, stays non-negotiable.
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