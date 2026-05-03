Gujarat GSEB HSC result 2026 to be out tomorrow at gseb.org, check how to download scorecard

GSEB HSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is set to announce the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026 on May 4 at 10 AM. Students from both Science and General streams will be able to access their results online through the official website at gseb.org. Along with the official website, students can also check their result by DigiLocker and SMS service.

The results will be announced for multiple streams, including Science, General, Vocational, Higher Secondary U.B. Stream, GUJCET 2026, and Sanskrit Madhyama examinations. Meanwhile, the Class 10 (SSC) result is yet to be released and is expected around May 6, 2026.

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GSEB HSC exam 2026: Key highlights

Exam Name: GSEB Class 12 (HSC) Exam 2026 Result Date: May 4, 2026 Time: 10 AM Official Website: gseb.org Credentials Required: Seat Number

Where to check GSEB Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their results on:

gseb.org (official website)

Additionally, results may also be accessible via SMS and WhatsApp services for easier access.

Also Read: CBSE class 12th result 2026

Details required to check the GSEB HSC result 2026

To check the Class 12 result of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, students will need their seat number (roll number), which is the most essential credential mentioned on the admit card.

However, in some cases, students may also be required to enter a captcha code for verification on the result portal. It is advisable to keep the admit card/hall ticket handy while checking the result to avoid any errors.

How to check Gujarat HSC result?

Once the Gujarat HSC class 12th result 2026 is out, students can check the result by following the instructions given below:

Visit the official website gseb.org Click on the “HSC Result 2026” link Enter your seat number Submit the details View and download your marksheet Students must keep their seat number/roll number ready to avoid last-minute delays.

GSEB class 12th passing criteria

To pass the examination, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as an overall aggregate of at least 33%. Those who are unable to meet these requirements are given another opportunity through supplementary examinations or can opt for re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

This year, the Gujarat HSC examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 18 in a single shift between 3 pm and 6:15 pm. Approximately 15,27,724 students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams across 1,701 centres in the state.