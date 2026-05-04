Gujarat HSC results 2026 out: General stream at 92.71 pc, science at 84.33 pc

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday announced the Class 12 examination results for 2026, with the Science stream recording a pass percentage of 84.33 and the General stream achieving 92.71 per cent.

The results were formally declared in Gandhinagar by state Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja in the presence of Minister of State for Education, Rivaba Jadeja.

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According to official data, more than 5.01 lakh students across Gujarat appeared for the Class 12 board examinations held between February 26 and mid-March 2026 across Science, General and Vocational streams.

In the Science stream alone, 1,18,256 students appeared at 156 centres, of whom more than 93,000 passed.

The Science stream result improved by one percentage point compared to last year. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 84.04, while girls performed slightly better at 84.65.

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A total of 209 schools achieved 100 per cent results. The highest-performing centre was Kumbhariya in Banaskantha district with 98.62 per cent, while Dahod recorded the lowest at 42.98 per cent.

At the district level, Morbi led with 94.85 per cent, whereas Dahod ranked lowest at 57.44 per cent. Group-wise results stood at 90.79 per cent for Group A, 79.87 per cent for Group B and 64.44 per cent for the AB Group.

The board reported 15 cases of malpractice, and 36 students passed by securing the minimum qualifying marks of 20 per cent.

In the General stream, the overall pass percentage of 92.71 marked a decline of one percentage point from the previous year. More than four lakh students appeared for the examination.

Girls outperformed with a pass rate of 95.41 per cent, while regular students recorded 90.10 per cent.

A total of 2,030 schools achieved 100 per cent results, while 13 schools recorded less than 10 per cent results. The highest-performing centres included Tadava, Kotda Kagwai and Prashnavada, all with 100 per cent results, while Karath recorded the lowest at 64.88 per cent.

Dang-Ahwa district recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.88, while Ahmedabad city reported the lowest at 87.10 per cent.

The board reported 164 malpractice cases, and 612 specially-abled candidates passed with minimum qualifying marks.

GUJCET results released alongside showed that 695 students in Group A and 764 in Group B scored above the 99 percentile. At the 98 percentile level, 1,233 students in Group A and 1,563 in Group B were successful.

Students can access their results by visiting the official website using their seat numbers.

The board has also enabled result access through SMS by sending GJ12S or GJ12G, followed by the seat number, to 58888111 for Science and General streams, respectively, as well as via WhatsApp by sending the seat number to 6357300971.

Officials advised students to rely only on official sources for results and to remain cautious of fraudulent links.

They also stated that the process for merit lists and admissions to engineering, pharmacy and other higher education courses will commence following the declaration of results.