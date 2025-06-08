Gujarat Lokrakshak Hall Ticket 2025 Released At gprb.gujarat.gov.in- Check Details Here

Gujarat Lokrakshak Hall Ticket 2025: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has officially released the admit card for the written examination of the Lokrakshak Cadre under the Advertisement No. GPRB/202324/1. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the examination and successfully cleared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard test (PST) can now download their admit cards from the official website, i.e. gprb.gujarat.gov.in and ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill the 12,472 posts across various categories, like for the post of Unarmed Police Sub-Inspector, Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable, Jail Sepoy and State reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel.

Gujarat Lokrakshak Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- gprb.gujarat.gov.in or ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Call letter for the written examination of Lokrakshak Cadre to be held on 15/06/2025’.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your confirmation number and date of birth correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Gujarat Lokrakshak Hall Ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details properly and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your admit card for the day of the examination.

The written examination will take place on 15th June, 2025 across multiple centres in Gujarat. There are various stages of selection for the recruitment. The first stage is Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the second stage is Physical Standard test (PST) which is followed by the written test to test the knowledge and aptitude of the candidates and then candidates who clear all these have to go for the next round, i.e. document verification round and last and final stage is Medical examination to make sure that selected candidates are medically fit to serve. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.