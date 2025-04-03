Gujarat NMMS Results 2025 Declared At sebexam.org- Here’s How To Check

Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: The State Board of Gujarat has officially announced the result for the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Examination for the academic year 2024-25. Students who sat for this exam can now access their results on the official website i.e. sebexam.org. The exam was held on 22nd February 2025 from 12 noon to 3 PM. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the exam showing widespread interest and participation in this scholarship program.

Additionally, the provisional answer key was released on 25th February 2025 and the candidates were allowed to raise any objections from 28th February 2025 to 5th March 2025. After receiving all the objections, the expert committee reviewed the answer key and examined everything properly which led to the necessary corrections in the answer key. The final answer key was published on March 18, 2025.

Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1- Go to the official website of Gujarat Examination Board- sebexam.org.

Step 2- You will see the link of ‘Gujarat NMMS Result 2025’ on the home page, click it.

Step 3- Enter your required login details.

Step 4- Submit the details and your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 6- Print a hard copy of your result for the future reference.

Students who have qualified in the NMMS examination will be eligible for a scholarship that provides financial assistance to support their educational journey. The NMMS scheme was introduced by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), New Delhi, the aim of this scheme is to support the excellent students from the economically weaker sections.

The objective is to enable these students to continue their education up to the 12th standard and to reduce the dropout rates in class 8.