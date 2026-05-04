GSHSEB Class 12 results out: This is how students can check marks

GSEB HSC Result 2026 is finally out. The Class 12 HSC result of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has been declared today. Students will be able to access their results online through the official website at gseb.org. The results have been declared for the general and science streams at 10 am today, May 4, 2026.

To download the results, students will need to keep their admit cards handy as they will need their application number written on the hall ticket to download their results. The board will also release the GUJCET 2026 results along with the 12th class scorecards. The GSEB HSC exams were conducted at 152 exam centres across the state. Students can use the seat number printed on their admit card or hall ticket. So it's essential for students to keep their admit card handy.

According to media reports, class 12 Science results have an overall pass percentage of 84.33 per cent, and the general stream results are 92.71 per cent. To pass the class 12 exam, students had to score at least 33 per cent scores in each subject, and the overall percentage also needs to be 33%.

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Gujarat HSC result out: How to check class 12 results

With the Gujarat HSC class 12th result 2026 is out, students can check the result by following the instructions given below:

Visit the official website gseb.org Click on the “HSC Result 2026” link Enter your seat number Submit the details View and download your marksheet Students must keep their seat number/roll number ready to avoid last-minute delays.



Students can get the result by messaging their seat number on WhatsApp number 6357300971 on their mobile.

GSEB HSC Result: Past trends

In 2025, the science stream saw a total of 83.51% students clearing the exam. In the general stream, 93.7% students qualified. In 2024, the science stream had a pass percentage of 82.45 per cent, while it was 65.58 per cent in 2023. For the general stream, it was 91.93 per cent in 2024 and 73.27 per cent for the Arts and Commerce stream in 2023.