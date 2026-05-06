Gujarat SSC Result 2026: 83.86% pass rate, Over 1,600 schools achieve 100 per cent result

GSEB SSC result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the GSEB SSC Result 2026, along with detailed statistics highlighting student performance across the state. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 83.86%, reflecting a steady performance by candidates.

A total of 7,56,392 students appeared for the Class 10 examination, out of which 6,34,327 students successfully passed. The exams were conducted across 1,006 centres, ensuring smooth administration throughout Gujarat.

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GSEB SSC result 2026: Girls Outperform Boys

As per the official data, girls have once again outperformed boys in the SSC results. The pass percentage among girls stands at 88.28%, while boys recorded 80.12%. The gender gap in performance continues to remain significant this year.

District-Wise Performance

Among districts, Narmada emerged as the best-performing district with an impressive pass percentage of 90.85%. On the other hand, Panchmahal recorded the lowest performance at 76.4%.

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GSEB SSC Result 2026: School Performance Highlights

In a notable achievement, 1,697 schools recorded a 100% pass result, indicating strong academic performance at the institutional level. This reflects consistent efforts by schools and students alike.

Gujarat State Open School Result

Alongside the SSC results, the Gujarat State Open School exam results were also announced. The overall pass percentage for these exams stands at 28.22%, significantly lower compared to regular board candidates.

The GSEB SSC Result 2026 highlights encouraging overall performance, with girls leading the results and several schools achieving perfect pass rates. Students can now plan their next academic steps based on their scores, while those who did not qualify will have opportunities through supplementary exams.