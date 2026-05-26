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NewsEducationGujarat University exam dates 2026 revised due to Eid holiday: Over 40 exams rescheduled, Check new timetable and key updates
GUJARAT UNIVERSITY EXAM DATES 2026

Gujarat University exam dates 2026 revised due to Eid holiday: Over 40 exams rescheduled, Check new timetable and key updates

Gujarat University has revised its 2026 exam schedule after the Eid-ul-Adha holiday was shifted to May 28. Exams earlier planned for May 28 will now be held between May 29 and June 6, with some timing changes as well.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 26, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Gujarat University has revised its exam schedule for 2026 after a change in the Eid-ul-Adha public holiday date.
  • Students who were preparing for exams in late May should now check the updated timetable carefully to avoid any confusion.
  • This kind of last-minute reshuffling is exactly why it pays to stay close to official announcements rather than depending on old information.
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Gujarat University exam dates 2026 revised due to Eid holiday: Over 40 exams rescheduled, Check new timetable and key updatesGujarat University exam dates 2026

Gujarat University has revised its exam schedule for 2026 after a change in the Eid-ul-Adha public holiday date. Students who were preparing for exams in late May should now check the updated timetable carefully to avoid any confusion.

Also Read: Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: First merit list out; Here’s what you need to do next

Why were the exam dates changed?

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The Gujarat government moved the Eid-ul-Adha public holiday from May 27 to May 28. That one shift was enough to throw off exams already scheduled for May 28. The university had to push them. Over 40 exams across different courses are now on new dates.

What the new schedule looks like

The rescheduled exams will be held between May 29 and June 6, 2026. Undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses are all in the mix - MSc, BSc, BBA, MBA, BA, LLM, IMBA, and more.

Here's a quick breakdown of key dates:

May 29, 2026

FY & SY MSc IT, MSc Data Science, BA Drama Fine Arts Semester 2

BPA Integrated Semester 4

May 30, 2026

BSc, BBA, BCA, BSc FAD Semesters 2 & 4

LLM Semester 2

MBA courses

June 1, 2026

BA Semester 2

June 2 to June 6, 2026

Remaining MBA and IMBA exams

That's not the full list. Check the official schedule for your specific course.

Also Read: Kerala LSS result 2026 declared at bpekerala.in; direct link active, check scorecard here

BCom semester 2 timing has also shifted

BCom Semester 2 students need to note a timing has also changed. Because the Company Secretary exams start from June 1, the BCom Semester 2 exam has been moved to a 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM slot. 

Three things, really. Go through the revised dates and timings for your course. Keep an eye on official university notifications things can still change. And make sure your admit card, exam centre details, and reporting time are all sorted well in advance.

This kind of last-minute reshuffling is exactly why it pays to stay close to official announcements rather than depending on old information. The dates have changed. Check them, confirm them, and show up prepared.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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