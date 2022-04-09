GUJCET 2022 admit card released at gujcet.gseb.org, exam on April 18

New Delhi: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) admit card 2022. Candidates can download the GUJCET admit card 2022 on the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2022 examination will be conducted on April 18. To download the GUJCET admit card, candidates will need to enter their mobile numbers or email addresses along with application form numbers or dates of birth.

GUJCET admit card 2022: Steps to download

1. Visit the official at gujcet.gseb.org.

2. Click on the admit card link on the homepage.

3. Login the required details.

4. Your GUJCET admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Check the details, download and take a printout GUJCET 2022 admit card for future reference.

In case, candidates are unable to download their GUJCET 2022 admit card, they can contact these helpline numbers-- 8401292014, 8485992014. Candidates will have to carry their GUJCET admit cards on the day of the exam.

GUJCET is conducted for two papers: Physics and Chemistry and the second is Mathematics. As per the official notice, candidates can write the exam in any of these three languages-- Hindi, English or Gujarati.

GUJCET is held for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat.

