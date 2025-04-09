GUJCET 2025 Result To Be Declared Soon At gseb.org- Check Details Here

GUJCET Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is expected to release the GUJCET Result 2025 soon. The Board has not officially announced the date for the result release. But once released, candidates can check their GUJCET Result 2025 through their official website i.e. gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org. In 2024, The result was declared on 9th May, 2024.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test took place on 23rd March, 2025 for three subjects, Paper 1 was Physics and Chemistry, Paper 2 was Biology and Paper 3 was Mathematics. Candidates who clear the GUJCET 2025 will be eligible to sit for the counselling process to get admission into Engineering, Pharmacy and Other Diploma courses which are offered by various colleges in Gujarat.

GUJCET Result 2025: How To Check the Result

Step 1- Go to the official GUJCET website- gseb.org.

Step 2- You will see the “ GUJCET Result 2025” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to log in.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials of yours and submit.

Step 5- After submission, your GUJCET Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details and scores properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your score card and keep it safe for future reference.

The provisional answer key for GUJCET 2025 was released on 2nd April, 2025 in three languages, Gujarati, Hindi, and English. Additionally the objection was opened on the same day and it was closed on 5th April, 2025. Candidates who had any objections could raise their objections by paying the fees of Rs. 500 per question and if the objection raised was correct then the fees was refunded to the students. However, All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.