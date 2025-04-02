GUJCET Answer Key 2025 Released At gseb.org, Raise Objections Till April 5- Check Steps To Download Here

GUJCET Answer Key 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the GUJCET 2025 answer key. Candidates who took the Gujarat Common Entrance Test can download the provisional answer key from the official website at gseb.org. The answer key is available for Mathematics (050), Physics (054), Chemistry (052), and Biology (056). It has been prepared by experts in Gujarati, Hindi, and English. Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit their objections until April 5, 2025.

According to the official notice, any objections sent after the deadline or without the required documents will not be accepted. Objections related to the answer key will only be accepted via email. Submissions without the fee payment challan will also be rejected. If a candidate’s objection is found to be correct, the fee for that question will be refunded.

GUJCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official GSEB website at gseb.org.

Click on the "Board Website" link to open a new page.

On the homepage, select the "GUJCET 2025 Answer Key" link.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the file and review the provisional key.

Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates must fill out separate forms for each subject, medium, and question in the prescribed format and send them to gujcetkey@gmail.com by 6 PM on the given date. A processing fee of Rs 500 per question is required, which must be paid through an SBI Bank challan