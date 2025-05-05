GUJCET Result 2025 Declared At gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Check Marks Here

GUJCET Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the GUJCET 2025 results today, May 5, at 10:30 AM. Students who appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test can view their scores on the official website i.e. gseb.org. Additionally, results can also be accessed via WhatsApp by sending the seat number to 6357300971. For admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes, 40 percent of the weightage will be given to the GUJCET score, while the remaining 60 percent will be based on Class 12 marks.

GUJCET 2025: Tie-breaking rule

In case of a tie in GUJCET scores, students with higher marks in Physics and Mathematics will be ranked higher. If the tie still remains, priority will be given to those with better scores in Mathematics and Chemistry.

GUJCET Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website — gseb.org. Choose the relevant exam from the list. Enter your seat number in the given field. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result. Download and save a copy for future use.

The GUJCET 2025 exam took place on March 23, 2025. It was conducted in three parts: Paper I (Physics and Chemistry), Paper II (Biology), and Paper III (Mathematics). Students who qualify in the exam will be eligible for admission to B.Tech and B.Pharma courses offered by colleges across Gujarat. Seat allocation will be based on the candidates’ GUJCET 2025 scores.