Haryana Apprenticeship 2025 Opens For Class 10 Qualified Candidates, Apply At itiharyana.gov.in- Check Details

Haryana Apprenticeship 2025: The Skill Development and Industrial Training Development, Haryana has officially invited the applications for the apprentice posts for various departments, boards, corporations and offices of the state government. Candidates who have successfully passed the class 10th are eligible for this apprenticeship.

All the candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply for it through the official website, i.e. itiharyana.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for Haryana Apprenticeship is 17th October, 2025 and also, there will be no application fee to apply for any category.

Haryana Apprenticeship 2025: Age Limit And Eligibility

For the Haryana Apprenticeship 2025, candidates must have passed Class 10 to be eligible for application. The age limit for applicants is set between 15 and 29 years, ensuring that young individuals have the opportunity to gain practical training and work experience through the programme. Additionally, candidates must note that application forms will only be filled online and there is no option to fill the form offline.

Haryana Apprenticeship 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- itiharyana.gov.in.

Step 2: Register yourself by entering your contact and educational details correctly.

Step 3: Choose the trade and department you want to work under.

Step 4: Login into the account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form carefully with the required details.

Step 6: Re-check all the details and then submit the form.

Step 7: Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.