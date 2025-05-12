Haryana Board Result 2025: HBSE Class 12 Result To Be Declared Soon At bseh.org.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

HBSE Class 12th Results 2025: The Haryana Board Of School Education (HBSE) is expected to release the result by mid May. As last year, the result for class 12th was declared on 30th April, 2024, this year it is expected to be released around the same time. However, the board has not announced the official date yet.

Once released, all the students will be able to check their results on the official Haryana Board website, i.e bseh.org.in. Students will be able to access their result by entering their roll numbers which can be found on their admit cards issued by the Board. However, students should note that marksheets they will get online are provisional and the original marksheets will be issued by their respective schools. The Class 12th Examination of Haryana Board took place from 27th February, 2025 and 2nd April, 2025.

HBSE Class 12th Results 2025: How To Check The Result?

Step 1: Go to the official website- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link either “HBSE Class 12 Result 2025, click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number other required details

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result

Step 5: Your HBSE Class 12th Result result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download it for future reference.

HBSE Class 12th Results 2025: Last Year Pass Percentage

Last year, in 2024, the overall pass percentage of HBSE class 12th stood at 85.31 percent, the pass percentage of female students was 82.52 percent while the pass percentage of male students was 88.14 percent. Additionally, all the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.