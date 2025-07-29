Haryana CET 2025: HSSC Group C Provisional Answer Key To Be Released Soon At hssc.gov.in- Check Details Here

HSSC Haryana CET 2025: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has successfully conducted the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 on 6th July and 27th July, 2025 in two shifts, first shift was from 10 AM to 11:45 AM and the timing of second shift was from 3:15 PM to 5 PM.

And now the exam is done, the commission is expected to release the answer key soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the Haryana CET will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. hssc.gov.in. However no official date has been announced yet. The commission will first release the provisional answer key and candidates will be given time to raise their objections against the answer key and then final answer key will be released.

Candidates must know that to qualify the Haryana CET exam 2025, they will have to achieve at least 50 per cent marks if they are from general category and 40 per cent if they are from the reserved category.

HSSC Haryana CET 2025: Steps to Check the Provisional Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- hssc.gov.in

Step 2: You will find the link of CET 2025 Answer Key on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your CET answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your answers and download the answer key.

The examination was conducted in an offline, OMR-based mode and will follow an objective, multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern. It was held in both Hindi and English mediums. The test was a total of 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with a duration of 1 hour 45 minutes, which includes 5 minutes allotted for filling in the fifth option. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.