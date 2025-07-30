Haryana CET Answer Key 2025 Released At hssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

HSSC Answer key 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 held for Group-C recruitment. Candidates who took the exam can now view the answer key on the official HSSC website at hssc.gov.in. To download it, candidates need to log in using their registered credentials. The CET exam was conducted in two shifts on each day across two days—July 26 and 27, 2025. This exam is an important step for those seeking Group-C jobs in various government departments and agencies in Haryana.

HSSC has also started the objection process for candidates who may find errors in the provisional answer key. If someone wants to challenge a particular answer, they can do so by submitting an objection before August 1, 2025. A fee of Rs 250 per question is required to raise each objection, and this amount is non-refundable.

Candidates should make sure to raise their objections before the deadline, as the commission has clearly stated that no challenges will be accepted after August 1 and no deadline extensions will be given. After reviewing all objections, HSSC will publish the final answer key, which will be used to calculate the candidates' scores.

HSSC Answer key 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website – cet2025groupc.hryssc.com

Step 2: Log in using your registered User ID and password

Step 3: Click on the “Objections” tab

Step 4: Pay the objection fee of Rs 250 per question

Step 5: Submit your objection and download the confirmation page

Step 6: Print the confirmation page for future reference

In the Haryana CET 2025 exam, candidates will get one mark for each correct answer. There is no negative marking, so no marks will be deducted for wrong answers or questions left blank. To qualify, candidates from the general category need to score at least 50 percent, while those from reserved categories need a minimum of 40 percent.