Haryana CET Notification 2025 Released At hssc.gov.in, Registration Begins Tomorrow- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

Haryana CET Notification 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) issued the official notification for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 on May 27. This exam is held to recruit candidates for various Group C and Group D positions within the state government. As per the notification, the online application process will start on May 28, 2025, and continue until June 12, 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website — hssc.gov.in.

Applicants are required to pay the examination fee at the time of application. The last date to submit the fee is June 14, 2025, by 6 PM. While the exam date has not yet been announced, it is likely to be scheduled in June or July 2025. The CET will be conducted in an offline format using OMR sheets, and the question paper will be provided in both Hindi and English.

Haryana CET Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for Group C posts, applicants must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board. For Group D positions, the minimum required qualification is a Class 10 pass. The age criteria for both categories range from 18 to 42 years. However, age relaxations are available for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories, unmarried women, widows, and ex-servicemen, in accordance with government regulations. Candidates are strongly advised to carefully read the official notification before submitting their applications.

Haryana CET Notification 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: hssc.gov.in and click on the “Online Registration” link.

Enter your mobile number, complete the captcha, and verify using the OTP sent to your phone.

Fill in your personal and educational details, then upload your photograph and signature.

Pay the application fee according to your category.

Submit the application form and save a printout for future use.

Haryana CET Notification 2025: Exam pattern

The Haryana CET 2025 will feature 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with no negative marking. The exam syllabus covers a range of subjects, including General Awareness, Haryana General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning, General Science, Hindi, English, and Computer knowledge. For the Group C main examination, the weightage will be divided as follows: 20 percent for Haryana-specific General Knowledge, 10 percent for Computer-related questions, and 70 percent for subject-specific topics. Notably, the CET score will remain valid for three years, allowing candidates to take the test multiple times during this period to improve their performance.