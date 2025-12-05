Haryana CET Result 2025 Released: Check How To Download HSSC Group C Scorecard At hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET 2025 Result Out: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially released the CET 2025 results for the Group C recruitment examination. The announcement was made on Thursday with HSSC Chairman Himmat Singh confirming that candidates can now access their scorecards on the commission’s official website.

To view the HSSC CET 2025 results, candidates must log in using their registration number or registered mobile number along with the password created during the application process.

The CET 2025 examination for Group C posts was conducted on July 26 and 27 at multiple centres across Haryana. As per the eligibility criteria, candidates from the general category need to score a minimum of 50% marks, while those from reserved categories must secure at least 40% to qualify for the selection process.

Candidates can check their individual scores and download their result sheets directly from hssc.gov.in.

HSSC CET Result 2025: Expected Cut-Offs

The table below shows the expected category-wise cut-offs for the HSSC CET 2025:

Category Expected Haryana CET Cut-Off UR 68 – 75 SC 62 – 68 BCA 60 – 69 BCB 58 – 66 EWS 56 – 65

How To Download The Scorecard

Visit the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the Latest Updates or Results section and click on the link titled “HSSC CET 2025 Group-C Result” or “CET Scorecard Download.”

You will be redirected to the candidate login page.

Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and the required security code.

Click on ‘Login’ to open your candidate dashboard.

After logging in, select the option ‘CET Group-C Scorecard.’

Your HSSC CET 2025 result and marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future use, especially for the document verification process.

HSSC CET Results 2025: Details Mentioned in the Scorecard

The following details will be included in the HSSC CET 2025 result PDF for candidates’ reference:

Application number

Roll number

Date of exam

Subject name

Candidate’s category

Qualifying marks

Qualifying status

Percentage

With the declaration of the HSSC CET 2025 Group C results, candidates can now evaluate their performance and prepare for the next steps in the recruitment process. Those who meet the expected cut-off criteria should stay updated on further selection rounds, document verification, and official notifications from the commission. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the HSSC website for timely updates to ensure they do not miss any important announcements.