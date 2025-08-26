Haryana D.El.ED Exam 2025 Timetable Released At bseh.org.in- Check Direct To Download Schedule

Haryana D.El.ED Exam 2025 Timetable: The board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has officially released the datesheet for the Haryana Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now check their datesheet through the official website, i.e. bseh.org.in.

The timetable is released for the 1st Year fresh exams, Re-appear exams, and Mercy Chance candidates of admission years 2020 through 2024. The exams will start from 25th September, 2025 and will end on 21st October, 2025 in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates will have to take a physical copy of their admit card along with a scanned and duly attested photograph to the examination centre. The first exam will be of Childhood and Development of Children and exams will end with the pedagogy of Urdu, Punjabi, and Sanskrit languages.

Also Read: HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At hpbose.org- Check Steps To Download The Scorecard Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Haryana D.El.ED Exam 2025 Timetable: Steps to Download the PDF

Step 1: Go to the official website- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘Haryana D.El. Ed exam 2025 datesheet on the homepage, click on it.

Step 5: Your datesheet will appear on your screen in the PDF format.

Step 6: Check all the dates and download it for future reference.

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon At eservices.icai.org- Check Steps To Download Here

Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to carry calculators and mobile phones to the examination centre and if anyone will violate the rules then it will result in the registration of an unfair means case (U.M.C). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.