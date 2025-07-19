Haryana HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 Released At hssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Haryana HSSC CET Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit cards for the CET Group-C examination. Candidates can download the Haryana CET Admit Card 2025 by logging in with their credentials on the official website — hssc.gov.in. Please note, admit cards will not be sent via post or email.

The Haryana CET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on July 26 and 27, and will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will take place from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM, while the second shift is scheduled from 3:15 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates who require transportation can register for the free bus facility by visiting hartrans.gov.in.

In a student-centric initiative, the Haryana government has introduced free bus transportation for all registered candidates appearing in the HSSC CET 2025 exam. The move is aimed at reducing travel-related challenges and ensuring timely arrival at exam centres for candidates across the state.

On the exam days — July 26 and 27 — candidates can travel free of cost on Haryana Roadways buses by presenting their printed admit card along with a valid photo ID. This facility is expected to greatly assist thousands of aspirants, particularly those coming from rural and remote regions.

Haryana HSSC CET 2025: Steps to download hall ticket here

Step 1: Visit the official website — hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link related to the CET admit card.

Step 3: Next, click on the option to download the admit card.

Step 4: Enter your registration ID and date of birth, then click on submit.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

Important Exam Day Guidelines for Haryana CET 2025:

Documents Required: Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid original photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or Driving Licence.

Reporting Time: Arrive at the exam centre at least 90 minutes before the scheduled start of your exam. Latecomers may not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

Prohibited Items: Electronic devices like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, as well as bags, written notes, and other unauthorised items are not allowed inside the exam hall.

Dress Code: Candidates should wear light-coloured clothes without pockets and avoid jewellery or accessories to ensure smooth biometric verification and security screening.