Haryana HSSC Group D CET Answer Key Released At hssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

HSSC Answer Key 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC released the Group D answer key on November 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Haryana CET exam can download the answer key from the official website - hssc.gov.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the HSSC CET exam on October 21 and 22 at 798 examination centers. A significant number of candidates, totaling over 13 lakhs, registered for the Haryana CET 2023 examination. Candidates who wish to raise objections, the opportunity is provided to challenge the provisional answer only from November 10, 2023, to November 13, 2023, till 5 PM. For per candidates have to pay Rs.100 as processing fee.

HSSC Answer Key 2023: Direct Link

HSSC Group D Answer Key: Here's How To Download

- Visit the official HSSC website by going to hssc.gov.in.

- Look for the link labeled "HSSC Provisional Answer Key" and click on it.

- You will be prompted to enter your login credentials, which you generated during your exam registration.

- After providing the required information, the answer key will be displayed on your screen for your review.

- Download the answer key to your device and save it for future reference.

HSSC Answer Key 2023: Cut Off

HSSC is conducting the Group D CET to fill 13,536 vacancies. Candidates who achieve the minimum cut-off marks corresponding to their respective categories will qualify for the mains test. Although the official cut-off for the HSSC Group D test in 2023 has not been released, the expected category-wise cut-off marks are as follows:

General (UR): 60-65

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 55-60

Backward Classes (BC): 50-55

Scheduled Caste (SC): 45-50

The HSSC CET Group D test is evaluated on a scale of 95 marks, with part 1 accounting for 75% of the weightage and part 2 holding the remaining 25%. Additionally, socio-economic factors and work experience collectively contribute 10 marks towards the assessment. The NTA, on behalf of the HSSC commission, conducted the examination across 798 exam venues spanning 17 districts of Haryana and Chandigarh on the specified dates.