Haryana HSSC Group D CET Answer Key To Be OUT Soon At hssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

HSSC Answer Key 2023: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is set to release the HSSC Group D answer key for the year 2023 soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the HSSC CET exam on October 21 and 22 at 798 examination centers. A significant number of candidates, totaling over 13 lakhs, registered for the Haryana CET 2023 examination. Once the PDF version of the HSSC CET answer key 2023 is available, it can be downloaded from the official website at hssc.gov.in. Candidates will also have the opportunity to challenge the HSSC Group D answer key, with the final answer key and results to be announced after a thorough review of objections by subject matter experts.

HSSC Group D Answer Key: Here's How To Download?

- Visit the official HSSC website by going to hssc.gov.in.

- Look for the link labeled "HSSC Provisional Answer Key" and click on it.

- You will be prompted to enter your login credentials, which you generated during your exam registration.

- After providing the required information, the answer key will be displayed on your screen for your review.

- Download the answer key to your device and save it for future reference.

HSSC Answer Key 2023: Cut Off

HSSC is conducting the Group D CET to fill 13,536 vacancies. Candidates who achieve the minimum cut-off marks corresponding to their respective categories will qualify for the mains test. Although the official cut-off for the HSSC Group D test in 2023 has not been released, the expected category-wise cut-off marks are as follows:

General (UR): 60-65

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 55-60

Backward Classes (BC): 50-55

Scheduled Caste (SC): 45-50

The HSSC CET Group D test is evaluated on a scale of 95 marks, with part 1 accounting for 75% of the weightage and part 2 holding the remaining 25%. Additionally, socio-economic factors and work experience collectively contribute 10 marks towards the assessment. The NTA, on behalf of the HSSC commission, conducted the examination across 798 exam venues spanning 17 districts of Haryana and Chandigarh on the specified dates.