Haryana HTET 2023 Admit Card Released At htet2023.in, Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

HTET 2023: The HTET 2023 Admit Card has been issued by the Board of School Education Haryana. Applicants who have completed the application process and are preparing for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 can access their admit cards on the official website htet2023.in. The HTET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 2 for Level 3 and on December 3 for Level 1 and 2 teacher posts.

HTET 2023 Admit Card: Direct Link

HTET 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website at htet2023.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login option given under the "Download Admitcard for HTET- 2023."

Step 3: A new window will open, enter your login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your HTET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Haryana TET 2023 hall ticket and take its printout for further use.

HTET 2023: Exam Details

The board is set to conduct the 2023 HTET exam for Postgraduate Teachers (PGT), Primary Teachers (PRT), and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT). The syllabus for Punjabi, English, Hindi, Home Science, Mathematics, Music, Physical Education, Sanskrit, Science, Social Studies, Urdu, and other subjects has been made available on the official website. The HTET PGT exam is scheduled for the morning shift from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, while the HTET TGT and HTET PRT exams will take place in the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. To download the HTET admit card 2023, candidates need to input their Mobile Number and Password on the website's login page.