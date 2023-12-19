trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700558
HTET 2023 RESULT

Haryana HTET 2023 Result Declared At bseh.org.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

The Board of School Education Haryana has announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) December 2023 result, scroll down for the direct link and steps to download scorecard. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
HTET December 2023 Result: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) December 2023 results have been officially declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Those who participated in the examination can access their results by visiting the official website, bseh.org.in. The HTET 2023 exam, which took place on December 2 and 3, had its provisional answer key released on December 4, and candidates were given the opportunity to submit objections until December 6.

HTET December 2023 Result: Direct Link

HTET December 2023 Result: Steps To download

- Visit the official website, bseh.org.in
- On the homepage, click on the HTET result 2023 link
- Key in your login details such as roll number or registration number and password
- The HTET result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.

 

To obtain the HTET December 2023 result, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. Successful candidates in the HTET 2023 exam will become eligible for recruitment in roles such as postgraduate teachers (PGT), primary teachers (PRT), and trained graduate teachers (TGT). Additionally, the board has issued a list of candidates who must undergo biometric verification, and detailed information about the HTET 2023 biometric verification process can be found on the official website bseh.org.in.

