Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At uhsrugcounselling.com- Check Direct Link Here

Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, has officially released the result for the Haryana NEET 2025 counselling Round 1. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. uhsrugcounselling.com.

A total of 7,595 candidates have been included in the merit list, with a total of 2,213 candidates allotted seats in various medical and dental colleges across the state. Candidates must know that they will have to pay the tuition fees for the allotted colleges between 14th August, 2025 to 19th August, 2025 by 8 PM to confirm the admission.

Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- uhsrugcounselling.com.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your seat allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the allotted seat and download the allotment letter for future reference.

According to the counselling data, 2,213 candidates have been allotted seats in Round 1.

1,643 candidates secured MBBS seats.

570 candidates secured BDS seats.

Candidates must know that Document verification for allotted candidates will be conducted from August 20 to August 22, 2025 at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.