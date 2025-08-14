Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946061https://zeenews.india.com/education/haryana-neet-2025-counselling-round-1-seat-allotment-result-released-at-uhsrugcounselling-com-check-direct-link-here-2946061.html
NewsEducation
HARYANA NEET 2025

Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At uhsrugcounselling.com- Check Direct Link Here

DMER Haryana, has officially released the result for the Haryana NEET 2025 counselling Round 1 at uhsrugcounselling.com. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At uhsrugcounselling.com- Check Direct Link HereHaryana NEET 2025

Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, has officially released the result for the Haryana NEET 2025 counselling Round 1. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. uhsrugcounselling.com.

A total of 7,595 candidates have been included in the merit list, with a total of 2,213 candidates allotted seats in various medical and dental colleges across the state. Candidates must know that they will have to pay the tuition fees for the allotted colleges between 14th August, 2025 to 19th August, 2025 by 8 PM to confirm the admission. 

Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling; Direct Link to Download the Result PDF

Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- uhsrugcounselling.com.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your seat allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the allotted seat and download the allotment letter for future reference. 

According to the counselling data, 2,213 candidates have been allotted seats in Round 1.

  • 1,643 candidates secured MBBS seats.
  • 570 candidates secured BDS seats.
  • 2,213 candidates were allotted seats in total.
  • 7,595 candidates were listed in the merit list.

Candidates must know that Document verification for allotted candidates will be conducted from August 20 to August 22, 2025 at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK