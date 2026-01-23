Haryana Police Constable recruitment for 5,500 posts: Last date extended till 31 January

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date of registration till January 31, 2026, for the Haryana Police Constable recruitment. Along with the extension, HSSC has also given age relaxation to the candidates across all the categories, providing a relief to the candidates who are outside the prescribed age limit.

As per the official notification available on the website, the online application window for the ongoing recruitment will now remain open till January 31, 2026, 11:59 PM. With this commission has also clarified that no further extension will be given under any circumstances.

Those candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last minute issues.

Vacancy Details for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment

The recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement No. 1/2026, which was published on January 1, 2026, through the official HSSC online registration portal. The notification provides vacancy for Male Constable (GD), Female Constable (GD) and Male Constable (Government Railway Police) posts. The Haryana Government has granted a one-time relaxation of three years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

The recruitment drive seeks to fill 5,500 Constable posts in total. This includes:

4,500 posts for Male Constable (GD)

600 posts for Female Constable (GD)

400 posts for Male Constable (Government Railway Police)

Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible for Haryana Police Constable Posts, candidates must have passed Class 12 and must have qualified for the HSSC CET examination. The prescribed age limit for recruitment is 18 to 28 years, calculated as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules, along with the additional one-time relaxation granted for this recruitment.

Selection process and Exam pattern

The selection process for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment includes a physical test, written examination, document verification, and medical examination. The written examination will be conducted for one hour and thirty minutes. It must be noted that there will be no negative marking for wrong answers marked.

The question paper will include sections on General Knowledge, Science, Current Affairs, Reasoning, Mathematics, Computer Knowledge, and Haryana General Knowledge. Preference and weightage will be given to candidates holding a valid NCC certificate. Physical standards and running requirements will vary based on category and gender, as detailed in the official notification.