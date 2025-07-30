Haryana School Holidays: Classes Suspended On July 30 & 31 For HTET 2025 Exam

HTET Exam 2025: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has announced that all schools serving as centres for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 will remain closed on July 30 and 31. July 30 is being declared a holiday due to the exam, while July 31 is already a public holiday in Haryana for Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day. Instructions have been sent to all district and block education officers to ensure these schools stay closed. The shutdown applies only to schools that are exam centres for HTET 2025. Over 4 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam, which will be held at 673 centres across the state.

HTET Exam 2025: Exam schedule

As per the schedule, the Level-3 (PGT) exam will be conducted on July 30 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. On July 31, the Level-2 (TGT) exam will take place from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the Level-1 (PRT) exam will be held in the second shift, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

The Directorate of School Education has instructed all District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to strictly follow the guidelines set by the board for the smooth and fair conduct of the exam. Schools that are serving as exam centres on July 30 have been declared closed for the day.

Biometric scanning before exam

Dr. Munish Nagpal, Secretary of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), confirmed that strict security and surveillance measures are in place. All candidates will be checked with metal detectors and verified through biometric scanning at the entrance. CCTV cameras will monitor every exam centre in real-time, with the footage being observed from a central command and control room located at the board’s headquarters.

As part of stricter anti-cheating measures, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools will be used to monitor and detect any suspicious activities during the exam. Approximately 220 special checking teams have been formed, and each exam centre will have full-time observers from both the education board and district administration. Police personnel will also be deployed around all exam venues to ensure security.

Dr. Munish Nagpal has clearly stated that any candidate or staff member involved in any kind of malpractice will face serious disciplinary action. He also emphasized that any negligence on the part of officials will not be tolerated under any circumstances.